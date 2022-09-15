Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Increased to €74.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $67.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

