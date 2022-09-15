Anime Token Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Anime Token has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Anime Token has a market cap of $60,809.68 and $35,466.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anime Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Anime Token Coin Profile
Anime Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
Buying and Selling Anime Token
