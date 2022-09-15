Ankr Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.43 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Ankr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $316.39 million and approximately $24.43 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

