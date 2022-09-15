Ankr Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.43 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Ankr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $316.39 million and approximately $24.43 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,715.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005102 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00061151 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012741 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005497 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064357 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00076953 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
About Ankr
Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.
Ankr Coin Trading
