AnRKey X ($ANRX) One Day Volume Hits $11,973.00

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $566,703.92 and $11,973.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X launched on October 9th, 2020. AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,751,930 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AnRKey X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnRKey X™ combines DeFi and eSports gaming for users to compete, purchase and stake unique NFTs and win valuable rewards. AnRKey X’s token, $ANRX, works just like an arcade coin, the more the users purchase, play, stake, sell and compete, the more $ANRX they earn within the AnRKey X™ gaming system.”

