Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.67

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.67 and last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 1136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

Anterix Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

