Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APEMY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aperam from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Aperam in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. Aperam has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 15.60%. Research analysts forecast that Aperam will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

