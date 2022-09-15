APIX (APIX) One Day Volume Tops $52,928.00

APIX (APIX) traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $390,287.42 and approximately $52,928.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APIX Coin Profile

APIX’s launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIX

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

