apM Coin Trading 32.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (APM)

apM Coin (APM) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.43 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,855.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005074 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00058145 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012651 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00065437 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

apM Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.