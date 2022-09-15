Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Hits $1.50 on Top Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00007576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $493,440.73 and $218,221.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00092077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00076799 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007807 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

