Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

APPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.13.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN stock opened at $47.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.61. Appian has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,323,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,070,432.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Appian by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

