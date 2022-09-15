Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,785 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 224,325 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,760,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 56,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,350,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Apple Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

