Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,843,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,344,793 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Apple worth $3,115,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.