Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

About Applied Genetic Technologies

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $21.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.