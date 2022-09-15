Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,184 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.