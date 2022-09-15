Aragon Reaches Market Cap of $66.76 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Aragon has a total market cap of $66.76 million and $22.88 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00008485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

