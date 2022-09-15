Arbe Robotics (ARBE) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Arbe Robotics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,490.24% -150.93% -62.02% Arbe Robotics Competitors -227.66% -33.28% -6.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics Competitors 228 1631 2821 51 2.57

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arbe Robotics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.18%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 50.71%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million -$58.09 million -3.27 Arbe Robotics Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 52.14

Arbe Robotics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics’ competitors have a beta of -6.36, suggesting that their average share price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arbe Robotics competitors beat Arbe Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.