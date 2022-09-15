Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

