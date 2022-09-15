ARCS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $599,950.19 (ARX)

ARCS (ARX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One ARCS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARCS has a total market cap of $599,950.19 and $217,212.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARCS has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 490.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.
About ARCS
ARCS’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official.
Buying and Selling ARCS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARCS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ARCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARCS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.