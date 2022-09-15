ArdCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,760.00 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $20,760.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ARDX is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2019. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is an innovative blockchain-based loyalty token that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. Telegram | Facebook | Medium | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

