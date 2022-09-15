Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $101.45 million and $2.84 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00091219 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00075926 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021097 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001489 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00030384 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007753 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000276 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
