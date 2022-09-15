Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 57,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 266,101 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.91.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

