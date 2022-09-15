Argan (NYSE:AGX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $34.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.54. Argan has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $46.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Argan by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 389,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 96,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Argan by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Argan by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 82,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Argan by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argan

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Stories

