Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Up 0.8%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.80 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37.30 ($0.45). 1,035,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,801,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.45).
Argo Blockchain Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of £178.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
