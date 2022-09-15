Argon Price Tops $0.0015 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $128,620.21 and approximately $96,332.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argon has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 90,849,431 coins and its circulating supply is 86,932,600 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Buying and Selling Argon

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts.”

