Ark (ARK) Hits Market Cap of $60.20 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Ark has a market cap of $60.20 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,197,410 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

