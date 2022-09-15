ARMOR (ARMOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $29,938.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi.

ARMOR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

