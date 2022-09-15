Arqma Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $110.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Arqma has a market cap of $89,215.20 and $110.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,798.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.68 or 0.07493843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00186189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00286409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.00733652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00603713 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000990 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,580,472 coins and its circulating supply is 14,535,929 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.