Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW) Short Interest Down 56.3% in August

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ARTLW stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

