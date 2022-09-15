Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance
Shares of ARTEW opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10.
About Artemis Strategic Investment
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artemis Strategic Investment (ARTEW)
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.