Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

Shares of ARTEW opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is focused on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries, including transformational technology companies operating in these industries.

