Arweave (AR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.83 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Arweave has a total market cap of $324.89 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $9.73 or 0.00049346 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,715.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00599144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00262821 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010385 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

