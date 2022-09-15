AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.83 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.78 or 0.00019214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00091901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00076184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021077 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007741 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000277 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Coin Profile

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) uses the hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership. As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens.Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership.Formed as the result of a 3-team merger in 1927, AS Roma has been one of Italy’s more well-known competitors for more than 90 years. The club’s journey through the annals of its nations highest league has seen AS Roma capture 3 Serie A titles in addition to bringing the Coppa Italia home on 9 different occasions. A dominant force in its native land, AS Roma continues to push its organization to establish itself in the elite of European football.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

