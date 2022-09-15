Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,445,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,637 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 6.53% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $231,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter.

ABG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $161.00 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.41. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

