Ascend Wellness (AAWH) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) is one of 53 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ascend Wellness to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million -$122.66 million -4.27 Ascend Wellness Competitors $259.30 million -$62.88 million 3.31

Ascend Wellness has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Ascend Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81% Ascend Wellness Competitors 430.43% -219.40% 104.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ascend Wellness and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ascend Wellness Competitors 171 504 641 37 2.40

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 368.75%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 155.12%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Ascend Wellness rivals beat Ascend Wellness on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

