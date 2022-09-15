ASD Hits Market Capitalization of $67.32 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One ASD coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $67.32 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,855.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005074 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00058145 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012651 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00065437 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.