Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ASH opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ashland will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,854,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,547,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,637,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.