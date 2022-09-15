ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Down 38.2% in August

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,900 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the August 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $478.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. ASML has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $890.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

