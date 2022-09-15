Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 509.7% from the August 15th total of 736,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASRT shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friess Associates LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 393,735 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 129,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Price Performance
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 22.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
