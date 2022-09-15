Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRTGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 509.7% from the August 15th total of 736,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASRT shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friess Associates LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 393,735 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 129,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $122.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 22.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

