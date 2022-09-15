AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £120 ($145.00) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. set a £120 ($145.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £125 ($151.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £107.38 ($129.74).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AZN opened at £102.24 ($123.54) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 1-year high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a 50-day moving average of £108.90 and a 200 day moving average of £104.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 76.40 ($0.92) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.82%.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.