ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 945.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.98 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 32.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.09%.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

