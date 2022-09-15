ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Trading 15% Higher

Shares of ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) traded up 15% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 220,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 99,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

ATAC Resources Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47.

About ATAC Resources

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

