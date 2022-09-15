Atb Cap Markets Upgrades Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) to Outperform

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.00.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

CFW opened at C$5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$318.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.0622182 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Chetan Rohit Mehta purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,438.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,438.78. In other news, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,107,768. Also, Director Chetan Rohit Mehta purchased 10,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$48,438.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,438.78. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 56,200 shares of company stock worth $258,387.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Stories

