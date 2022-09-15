ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$47.80 per share, with a total value of C$358,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,526,636 shares in the company, valued at C$1,267,973,200.80.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$47.80 per share, with a total value of C$239,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$47.40 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$47.60 per share, with a total value of C$238,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$47.25 per share, with a total value of C$236,250.00.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$47.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47. ATCO Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$40.00 and a 12-month high of C$48.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ATCO to C$49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CSFB upped their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.39.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

