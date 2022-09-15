Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stake Cut by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Atkore were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,991,000 after purchasing an additional 289,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atkore by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Atkore by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 852,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 802,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATKR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $81.31 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

