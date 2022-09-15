Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 398.0% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.29. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlantic American Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

