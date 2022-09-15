Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Up 398.0% in August

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 398.0% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantic American in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.29. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

