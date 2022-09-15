Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of AY opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -209.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $307.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -1,112.50%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Stories

