ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Trading Down 5.4%

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.28). 20,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 60,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.35).

ATOME Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.07. The firm has a market cap of £34.45 million and a P/E ratio of -14.52.

ATOME Energy Company Profile

ATOME Energy PLC engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

