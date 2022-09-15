Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.71

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as high as C$1.74. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 14,233 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.06 million and a P/E ratio of 6.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

