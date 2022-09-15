Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Short Interest Update

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $9,801,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the second quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AFAR stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

