Aurix (AUR) Price Tops $1.88 on Exchanges

Aurix (AUR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Aurix has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar. One Aurix coin can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00009554 BTC on exchanges. Aurix has a total market capitalization of $32.01 million and approximately $776,704.00 worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aurix Coin Profile

Aurix (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS.

Aurix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Auroracoin is a cryptocurrency for Iceland. It is based on litecoin and is 50% premined. The premined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland, starting at the end of March 2014. An interesting way to encourage coin use and market penetration and similar to Spaincoins marketing push. Difficulty retargets every eight blocks and there is no block reward reduction. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

